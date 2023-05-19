Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Horford's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|9.8
|7.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|7.7
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.0
|PRA
|16.5
|19
|17.8
|PR
|14.5
|16
|14.8
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Al Horford has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 6.6% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.
- Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.
Al Horford vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|32
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12/2/2022
|34
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|33
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|34
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.