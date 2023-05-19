Ty France brings a 14-game hitting streak into the Seattle Mariners' (21-22) game against the Atlanta Braves (27-16), at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (2-0, .47 ERA).

Braves vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (3-0) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 1.94 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .222.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of .47, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are batting just .111 against him.

Miller is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Miller is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per start.

