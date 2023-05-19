The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more points than this game's total.

These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 15.5 +100 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -110 11.5 Derrick White 8.5 -110 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Robert Williams III or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.