In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.
  • When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than on the road (15.8). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

