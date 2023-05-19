Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup at TD Garden on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+115)

The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.6 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 6.5 (+105) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (+100)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's prop bet.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105) 1.5 (-143) 1.5 (-105)

Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 3.9 points more than Friday's over/under.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than Friday's over/under.

White has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (-149)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 higher than Friday's over/under.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+155)

Friday's points prop bet for Jimmy Butler is 28.5 points. That's 5.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

