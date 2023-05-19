Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|12.4
|9.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.6
|2.7
|Assists
|--
|3.9
|1.4
|PRA
|--
|19.9
|14
|PR
|10.5
|16
|12.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.7
Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.
- He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.
Derrick White vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|21
|11
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|34
|23
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|28
|13
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|25
|15
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|25
|10
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
