The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 17, Brogdon posted 19 points in a 123-116 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Brogdon, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 2.9 PRA 21.5 22.8 22.9 PR 18.5 19.1 20 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 37 19 2 1 2 0 0 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.