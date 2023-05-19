Malcolm Brogdon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Brogdon, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|14.9
|16.2
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|3.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.7
|2.9
|PRA
|21.5
|22.8
|22.9
|PR
|18.5
|19.1
|20
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.7
Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.
- Brogdon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|37
|19
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|21
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|26
|21
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|25
|7
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
