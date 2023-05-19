Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|11.5
|15.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|3.6
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.2
|PRA
|22.5
|20.9
|23.9
|PR
|16.5
|14.6
|18.7
|3PM
|2.5
|1.9
|1.9
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat
- Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.
Marcus Smart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|34
|13
|1
|11
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|42
|18
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|11/30/2022
|35
|10
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
