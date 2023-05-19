Red Sox vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (20-24) versus the Boston Red Sox (24-20) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 19.
The Padres will call on Blake Snell (1-5) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton.
Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (248 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
|May 17
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|-
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
|May 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
