Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (20-24) versus the Boston Red Sox (24-20) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 19.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (1-5) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
  • The Red Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Boston has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (248 total runs).
  • Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 Cardinals L 4-3 Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
May 14 Cardinals L 9-1 Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
May 15 Mariners L 10-1 Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
May 16 Mariners W 9-4 Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
May 17 Mariners W 12-3 Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
May 19 @ Padres - James Paxton vs Blake Snell
May 20 @ Padres - Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
May 21 @ Padres - Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
May 22 @ Angels - Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
May 23 @ Angels - Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
May 24 @ Angels - James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson

