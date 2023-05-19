Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (20-24) versus the Boston Red Sox (24-20) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 19.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (1-5) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (248 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule