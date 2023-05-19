Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 55 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Boston is third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .272 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Boston has scored 248 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.375 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson

