In the season opener for both teams, the Connecticut Sun face the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NECN.

Sun vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NECN

NECN Favorite: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) Over/Under: 161.5

Sun vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 90 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Fever

Pick ATS: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (161.5)

Sun vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut finished 17-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68% of those games).

The Sun did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Connecticut's record against the spread last season was 17-19-0.

Last year, 18 of Connecticut's 36 games went over the point total.

The point total average for Sun games last season was 163.5, two more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Sun Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sun were the third-best squad in the league (85.8 points per game) last season. On defense, they were second-best (77.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Connecticut was best in the league in rebounds (37.1 per game) last season. It was best in rebounds allowed (29 per game).

Last season, the Sun were eighth in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.5).

The Sun were the second-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) but third-best in 3-point percentage (35.4%) last year.

The Sun were fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.8%) last season.

Connecticut attempted 26.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 20.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 73.9% of its shots, with 79.9% of its makes coming from there.

