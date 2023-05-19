How to Watch the Sun vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun will begin their 2023 season with a contest against the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NECN.
Sun vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Sun vs. Fever
- Last year, the 85.8 points per game Connecticut recorded were just 3.3 fewer points than Indiana gave up (89.1).
- The Sun went 13-2 last season when scoring more than 89.1 points.
- Connecticut shot 46.2% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Indiana allowed to opponents.
- The Sun went 15-1 when they shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- Connecticut hit 35.4% of its three-point shots last season, 1.5% higher than the 33.9% Indiana allowed opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Sun went 16-2 when they shot better than 33.9% from distance.
- Connecticut and Indiana rebounded at a similar clip last season (37.1 and 33.3 boards per game, respectively).
