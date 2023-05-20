Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Joe Musgrove, who will start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Padres are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -130 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston is 12-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 29 of its 44 chances.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 10-9 11-6 14-13 13-14 12-5

