Chris Sale will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox aiming to shut down Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.

Boston ranks third in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .271 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 254 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.364 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Sale (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Saturday, May 13 in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Sale has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt

