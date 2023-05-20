The San Diego Padres (20-25) and the Boston Red Sox (25-20) will square off on Saturday, May 20 at PETCO Park, with Joe Musgrove starting for the Padres and Chris Sale taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Padres are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+105). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-1, 6.63 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (3-2, 5.40 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 12 out of the 26 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a 12-13 record (winning 48% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+325)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

