The San Diego Padres hope to halt their three-game losing run versus the Boston Red Sox (25-20), on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-1) to the mound, while Chris Sale (3-2) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-1, 6.63 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (3-2, 5.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will send Sale (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

During eight games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Sale is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Sale will try to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (1-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 6.63, a 2.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.632.

Musgrove has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

