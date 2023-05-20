How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Dream versus the Dallas Wings is one of two compelling options on today's WNBA slate.
Today's WNBA Games
The Dallas Wings play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off an away win at the Wings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL 2022 Record: 18-18
- ATL 2022 Record: 14-22
- DAL Stats: 82.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- ATL Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
The Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces hit the road the Storm on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA 2022 Record: 22-14
- LVA 2022 Record: 26-10
- SEA Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (third)
- LVA Stats: 90.4 PPG (first in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
