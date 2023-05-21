Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are battling in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-4)
|214.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-3.5)
|214.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-4)
|214.5
|-175
|+145
|Tipico
|Celtics (-3.5)
|213.5
|-155
|+135
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 12.9 more points than this game's total.
- These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-110
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-125
|11.5
|Derrick White
|9.5
|-130
|12.4
