The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will play at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White tallied 11 points and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 111-105 loss against the Heat.

If you'd like to place a bet on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.4 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.3 Assists -- 3.9 1.1 PRA -- 19.9 12.6 PR 12.5 16 11.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

White is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.