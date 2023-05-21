Jaylen Brown will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his most recent action, had 16 points in a 111-105 loss to the Heat.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.6 23 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 32.1 PR 29.5 33.5 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

