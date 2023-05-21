Kayla Day 2023 French Open Odds
Kayla Day has reached the French Open round of 128 and will meet Kristina Mladenovic. Day currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.
Day at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Day's Next Match
Day will be in the French Open round of 128 after getting past Elina Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6, and now faces Mladenovic on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.
Day is listed at -450 to win her next match versus Mladenovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Kayla Day Grand Slam Odds
- French Open odds to win: +50000
Day Stats
- Day beat No. 134-ranked Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday to reach the .
- Day is 11-6 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- In two tournaments on clay over the past year, Day has gone 5-1.
- Over the past year (across all court types), Day has played 17 matches and 23.4 games per match.
- On clay, Day has played six matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.5 games per match while winning 59.3% of games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Day has won 69.9% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.
- Day has claimed 64.0% of her service games on clay over the past year and 58.3% of her return games.
