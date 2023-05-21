Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Now let's break down Smart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|14.8
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|3.7
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.3
|PRA
|21.5
|20.9
|23.8
|PR
|16.5
|14.6
|18.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|1.9
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat
- Smart is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Marcus Smart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|33
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|34
|13
|1
|11
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|42
|18
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|11/30/2022
|35
|10
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
