Corey Kluber gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -155 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 9-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 45 games with a total.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-9 11-6 15-13 14-14 12-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.