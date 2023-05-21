Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Rafael Devers and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the Boston Red Sox at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 46 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.

He's slashing .258/.302/.545 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Mariners May. 17 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Mariners May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 53 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .303/.381/.486 so far this year.

Verdugo heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with five doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (4-1) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 15 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Reds May. 2 6.0 2 0 0 3 2 at Cubs Apr. 26 5.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 4.0 10 5 5 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corey Kluber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has put up 40 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .248/.401/.478 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .262/.359/.411 slash line so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.