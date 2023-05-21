Robert Williams III NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.
In this article, we look at Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|8.0
|6.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|8.3
|5.3
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|17.7
|12.8
|PR
|14.5
|16.3
|12
Looking to bet on one or more of Robert Williams III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat
- Williams has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
Robert Williams III vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|23
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/17/2023
|26
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|31
|11
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.