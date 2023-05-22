How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.
- Fueled by 166 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 258.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.345 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Houck will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Luis Castillo
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
|5/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Away
|James Paxton
|Blake Snell
|5/20/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Joe Musgrove
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|L 7-0
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jaime Barria
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Merrill Kelly
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tommy Henry
