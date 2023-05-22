The Los Angeles Angels host the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Rafael Devers and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has 46 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.

He's slashed .253/.296/.533 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Mariners May. 17 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Mariners May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has recorded 53 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.373/.475 so far this year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .287/.360/.539 on the season.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (48 total hits).

He has a slash line of .267/.320/.483 on the season.

Renfroe takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a walk and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

