The Los Angeles Angels (25-23) and Boston Red Sox (26-21) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET. The Angels are coming off a series victory over the Twins, and the Red Sox a series win over the Padres.

The Angels will give the ball to Jaime Barria (1-1, 2.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-3, 5.48 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Barria - LAA (1-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-3, 5.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-3 with a 5.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .253 batting average against him.

Houck has one quality start under his belt this year.

Houck will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Tanner Houck vs. Angels

The opposing Angels offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (60) in all of MLB. They have a collective .261 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 428 total hits and ninth in MLB play scoring 239 runs.

Houck has pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out six against the Angels this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jaime Barria

Barria has been named the starter for the Angels and will make his first start this season.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 10 times this season.

He has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.35, a 3.50 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .957.

Jaime Barria vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .268 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .445 (fifth in the league) with 58 home runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.