Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 76.1% of his games this season (35 of 46), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (65.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|21 (84%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|11 (44%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19%)
|18 (72%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (57.1%)
|4 (16%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (32%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.