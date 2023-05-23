Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against Boston Celtics.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Celtics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).
- The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.5
|-105
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-130
|11.5
|Derrick White
|10.5
|-120
|12.4
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+1600
|+700
|Heat
|+275
|-1098
