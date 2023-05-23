In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against Boston Celtics.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -105 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5 Derrick White 10.5 -120 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Derrick White or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +1600 +700 Heat +275 -1098

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.