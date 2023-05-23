Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|216.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has played 62 games this season that finished with a combined score above 216.5 points.
- The average over/under for Boston's contests this season is 229.4, 12.9 more points than this game's total.
- Boston has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Celtics have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Boston has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|47
|57.3%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
|Celtics
|62
|75.6%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
- Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-18-0). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).
- Boston has put together a 40-21 ATS record and a 49-12 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|19-39
|41-41
|Celtics
|45-37
|7-1
|43-39
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Celtics
|109.5
|117.9
|30
|4
|17-17
|40-21
|26-8
|49-12
|109.8
|111.4
|2
|4
|26-39
|28-8
|39-26
|31-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.