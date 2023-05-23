Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (44-38) and the Boston Celtics (57-25) play at FTX Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday, May 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat beat the Celtics 128-102, led by Gabe Vincent with 29 points (plus three assists and two rebounds). Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 14 points, and he chipped in two assists and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 14 10 2 2 0 1 Payton Pritchard 12 2 5 0 0 1 Jaylen Brown 12 6 2 0 0 0

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is averaging team highs in points (30.1 per game) and rebounds (8.8). And he is producing 4.6 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

The Celtics get 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jaylen Brown.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Celtics receive 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart is averaging a team-leading 6.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.1 10.8 4.6 1.2 1 2.6 Jaylen Brown 21 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 1.8 Marcus Smart 13.4 4.2 5.7 0.7 0.3 1.7 Al Horford 6.8 6.4 2.4 1.3 1.7 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 14.4 3.9 2.6 0.2 0.3 2.6

