Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Angels Player Props
|Red Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .321 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 68.8% of his 32 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven in a run in 12 games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.14 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.