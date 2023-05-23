Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 23
Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|26.6
|21.0
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.9
|5.6
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.6
|PRA
|33.5
|37
|30.2
|PR
|29.5
|33.5
|26.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|1.8
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.
- He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|28
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|38
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|39
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|46
|37
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|28
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|34
|28
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
