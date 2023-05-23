Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 128-102 loss to the Heat (his most recent action) Brown put up 12 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.6 21.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 30.2 PR 29.5 33.5 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.8



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

