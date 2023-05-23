Malcolm Brogdon be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon had in his previous game, which ended in a 128-102 loss versus the Heat.

Below, we look at Brogdon's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 2.5 3.7 2.6 PRA 19.5 22.8 20.9 PR 16.5 19.1 18.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

Brogdon is responsible for taking 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 18 0 2 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 26 13 4 2 1 2 1 5/17/2023 37 19 2 1 2 0 0 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

