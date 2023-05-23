Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Brayan Bello, who is expected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Red Sox have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -115 -105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have finished below the set point total four times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 8.5 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 10 of the 17 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.8%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has a record of 10-7 (58.8%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 53.5%.

In the 47 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-17-1).

The Red Sox have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-11 11-7 15-14 14-16 12-5

