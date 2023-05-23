Rafael Devers will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (26-22) on Tuesday, May 23, when they battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (26-23) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 9:38 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Angels have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (3-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (2-2, 6.14 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Triston Casas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

