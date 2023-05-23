Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Reese McGuire -- with an on-base percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Padres.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has four doubles and three walks while hitting .306.
- In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this year (23.1%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
