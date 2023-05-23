The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams tallied eight points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-102 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 7.1 Rebounds 6.5 8.3 5.5 Assists -- 1.4 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 13.4 PR 13.5 16.3 12.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

