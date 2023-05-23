How to Watch the Sun vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (1-1) battle the Connecticut Sun (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The matchup airs on Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN.
Sun vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Sun vs. Mystics
- Connecticut's 85.8 points per game last year were 9.9 more points than the 75.9 that Washington allowed to opponents.
- When they scored more than 75.9 points last season, the Sun went 23-9.
- Connecticut shot 46.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43% Washington's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, the Sun had a 22-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43% from the field.
- Connecticut made 35.4% of its shots from deep, which was only 1.6 percentage points greater than the 33.8% Washington's opponents averaged last season.
- The Sun had a 16-2 record when the team made more than 33.8% of their three-point attempts.
- Washington and Connecticut hauled in rebounds at nearly the same rate last season (34.9 and 37.1 boards per game, respectively).
