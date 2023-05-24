Alex Verdugo -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 24 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.5% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.9% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in five games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Verdugo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (63.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.359 AVG .250
.432 OBP .320
.603 SLG .382
10 XBH 7
4 HR 1
12 RBI 6
10/8 K/BB 10/6
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 22
21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
