The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (hitting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .267 with nine doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.7% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.

In 22 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 21 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings