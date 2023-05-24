Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
On Wednesday the Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|5.5
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-110
|-110
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends
- Carolina has played 45 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
- The Panthers have been victorious in 13 of their 22 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.1%).
- This season the Hurricanes have five wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of the time).
- Carolina has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-5 in those contests.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+145)
|3.5 (+125)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+180)
|-
|Anthony Duclair
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-154)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-118)
|2.5 (-105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+135)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-128)
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|9-1-0
|0-0
|2-8-0
|6.3
|3.1
|2.1
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|0-0
|4-6-0
|5.6
|3.1
|2.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.