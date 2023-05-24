Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 24 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), Tapia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .240 AVG .261 .367 OBP .292 .320 SLG .435 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 4/1 2 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings