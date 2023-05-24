Red Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) and the Boston Red Sox (26-23) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 24.
The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.27 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 9-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.
- The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Padres
|W 6-1
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|W 4-2
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|L 7-0
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-0
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Merrill Kelly
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Luke Weaver
