Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) and the Boston Red Sox (26-23) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 24.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.27 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 9-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.

The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

