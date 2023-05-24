James Paxton and Tyler Anderson are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Boston's .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (259 total).

The Red Sox's .332 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.336).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Paxton (1-0) out for his third start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Paxton will look to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Merrill Kelly 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Luke Weaver

