On Wednesday, May 24, Masataka Yoshida's Boston Red Sox (26-23) visit Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (27-23) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Angels have +100 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.27 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a record of 9-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Red Sox have a 1-3 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 3-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

