Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 47 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.

He's slashing .249/.291/.519 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 52 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .281/.356/.524 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a .261/.312/.473 slash line on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3

