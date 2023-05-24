The Boston Red Sox (26-23) bring a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Los Angeles Angels (27-23), at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (1-0) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (1-0).

Red Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox's Paxton will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run.

He has pitched to a 2.45 ERA this season with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across two games.

Paxton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.27 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 5.27 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.

Anderson has registered three quality starts this year.

Anderson will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Tyler Anderson vs. Red Sox

He will face off against a Red Sox team that is batting .263 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .434 (seventh in the league) with 58 total home runs (13th in MLB action).

Anderson has pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out two against the Red Sox this season.

