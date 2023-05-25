How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics average 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).
- At home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.